Guapdad 4000 Returns With "Peanut Butter Pootie Tang"

Guapdad 4000 has been one of the most promising forces out of the West Coast over the past few years. The rapper may have emerged as a humorous character on the Internet but that's clearly worked in his favor. With tight-knit relationships with the who's who of hip-hop, he's continued to make strides in his career. This week, he returned with a brand new single titled, "Peanut Butter Pootie Tang." Cool The Truth and James Delgado handle the smooth production as Guapdad comes through with extravagant flexes such as the interior and exterior colors of his car and apparently having FashionNova cut the check every time he comments.

Check out Guapdad 4000's new single "Peanut Butter Pootie Tang" below and keep your eyes peeled for more music from him.

Quotable Lyrics

These n***as wanna hate me for my comments

They debate me for my comments

FashionNova fuckin' pay me for my comments, shit

Rasin' up my commas, put the pussy in a coma

You can talk but she won’t reply

My bitch really unresponsive