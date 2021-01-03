mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

GRIMM Doza & Lord Fubu Are Ready For A "New Era"

Karlton Jahmal
January 03, 2021 17:04
You'll get lost in this production.


Lord Fubu has graced us with plenty of dope beats, and his reign in that region continues on GRIMM Doza's "New Era." Magical and somewhat off-key synths that sound like a 1980s video game sample set up the backdrop. Fubu pulls out more playful synths to lay over that to create a feel-good vibe that sounds like Fall in Florida feels. 

GRIMM takes his time on this one, and keeps it very short. Barely running for 2 minutes, this compact track sounds so good that you'll wanna throw it on repeat to get your fill. "New Era" is a vibey record that gives fans euphoria while creating an atmosphere that you can either chill and smoke or drink and dance to. 

Quotable Lyrics
Lil shawty fuck with the guy, you can't get your wife back
I'ma grind til I die, I can't get this life back
Know this life move fast, know this life move fast

