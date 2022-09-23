Giveon Secures Yet Another Collab With Drake On "Time"

Giveon remains one of the most exciting R&B stars of today, even if he's rather lowkey compared to most of his peers. From his appearance on Drake's "Chicago" to cementing his name with projects like Take Time and Give Or Take, Giveon proved that he can't really miss, even if he tried.

Today, the singer debuted his new single, "Time" off of the official soundtrack for Amsterdam, which counts Drake as an executive producer. However, it seems like he also has a heavy hand in the soundtrack since he served as a co-writer on the song, along with Daniel Pemberton. Giveon's smooth, lush vocals grace warm, majestic production for a cinematic record that deserves to be on your weekend playlist.

Amsterdam hits theatres on Oct. 7th, the same day that the soundtrack will be released.

Quotable Lyrics

For as long as I remember

So much I've done

Has withered away

But never these memories

