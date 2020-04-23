Giannis Antetokounmpo has consistently been one of the best players in the NBA over the last couple of years and when you become a league MVP, there is a good chance that you will end up with your very own signature sneaker. In 2019, that's exactly what Giannis was given as Nike rewarded him with his very own sneaker model. From there, the Nike Zoom Freak 1 was born and the rest is history.

So far, this shoe has been incredibly popular amongst ballplayers trying to hoop on a budget. There have been some amazing colorways and fans can't seem to get enough of the model. Giannis and Nike are well aware of this and to capitalize on the situation, they are coming out with a second silhouette which is due out this year. A teaser for the Nike Zoom Freak 2 came out just a few weeks ago but thanks to @solebyjc, we have a look at another colorway.

As you can see from the post below, the shoe has a black upper with a white midsole. There is even a zebra print Nike swoosh on the side which makes for a peculiar aesthetic. For now, these don't have a release date but you can expect them to drop sometime closer to the second half of 2020. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.