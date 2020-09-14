Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks had a shocking and disappointing end to their season last week, as they lost to the Miami Heat in just five games in the second round. It was a result that surprised fans who really thought the Bucks had a chance to win it all this season. In the aftermath of the loss, there has been speculation as to what Giannis will do next, with some thinking that he will leave Milwaukee as soon as he becomes a free agent in 2021.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Giannis met with Bucks ownership to discuss his future and what the team will be looking to do to improve the roster. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the team told Giannis that they are committed to using the luxury tax in order to bring skilled players on board. It is also being noted that the Bucks intent to speak to Giannis again after he takes a well-deserved vacation.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Bucks will be able to secure these big free agents although based on their recent regular-season performances, it would certainly make sense for a player to go there.

Over the course of the next few months, both Giannis and the Bucks will have big decisions to make.