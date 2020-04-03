Giannis Antetokounmpo was well on his way to yet another MVP trophy had it not been for the suspension of the NBA season due to the Coronavirus. As of right now, every player in the league is quarantined inside of their house and have to make do with what they've got. Not everyone has gym equipment and not everyone has a basketball court that they can shoot hoops at, at any given time. Giannis just so happens to be one of those players and is struggling to get some shots off during the hiatus.

The Bucks had a conference call today with the media and Giannis, as well as Khris Middleton were quick to talk about their situation. Both men stated that they don't have their own hoops at their homes and are only able to do weight and cardio training. Middleton did joke that he can shoot at a neighbor's house but for now, he would rather stick to his driveway.

With this in mind, it is safe to say that some Bucks players will be a little rusty when they return to action come July or August. If the NBA does, in fact, come back, players with elaborate facilities at their homes will be at a huge advantage.

Hopefully, Giannis and company will be able to find a way to make it all work.