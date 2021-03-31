Ghanaian Rapper Yaw Tog Commands Attention On New EP "Time"

Drill's sound has touched pretty much every part of the world at this point. Ghanian artist emerged with his debut single, "Sore" which emphasizes that song heavily. Later came along a remix with Stormzy as well as a few other singles which led to the release of Friday's Time, the latest EP from Yaw Tog. Laced seven songs, including "Sore (Remix)" ft. Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur, Yaw Tog showcases his versatility as an artist that can find a comfort zone in any sort of genre you throw his way.

"I’m very much an Asakaa boy, but I wanted people to know I can do every type of music, from drill to hip-hop and Afrobeats. I want to build connections with this one, with people from every genre," said Yaw Tog in an interview with DJMag about his new EP.

Check the project below.

[Via]