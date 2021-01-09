G Perico Releases New Project "Free"

2020 was a busy year for G Perico. The rapper announced his new clothing line Blue Shirt which is expected to launch this year, and unveiled some new music as part of its promotion. Now that we're actually in a new year, he's kicking things off on a strong note. The rapper returned this week with the release of his latest project, Free. The project is only six-tracks in length with one sole appearance coming from GARREN. However, it showcases what we should be expecting from Perico which is West Coast bangers.

Press play on G Perico's new project and check out the tracklist for Free below.