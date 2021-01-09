mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G Perico Releases New Project "Free"

Aron A.
January 09, 2021 11:59
337 Views
11
0
CoverCover
CoverCover

Free
G Perico

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

G Perico is back with his latest offering, "Free."


2020 was a busy year for G Perico. The rapper announced his new clothing line Blue Shirt which is expected to launch this year, and unveiled some new music as part of its promotion. Now that we're actually in a new year, he's kicking things off on a strong note. The rapper returned this week with the release of his latest project, Free. The project is only six-tracks in length with one sole appearance coming from GARREN. However, it showcases what we should be expecting from Perico which is West Coast bangers.

Press play on G Perico's new project and check out the tracklist for Free below.

  1. INNERPRIZE CLICC
  2. Never Made Statements
  3. Talk About It
  4. Vegas Weekend
  5. Fucc On
  6. Angle
is
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES G Perico Releases New Project "Free"
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject