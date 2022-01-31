G Perico Drops Off New Track "Innerprize Rap"

G Perico is coming off of an incredibly prolific run in 2021. The rapper unveiled a number of projects like, Lover Boy Slim and Play 2 Win, which dropped in late August featuring Remble, 03 Greedo, and BlueBucksClan. Even if it has been nearly six months since the album dropped, Perico's continued to flood the streets with new heat at every turning corner.

He already kicked off the campaign for his 2022 run earlier this month with the release of his single, "Hurricane." Now, he slides through with a follow-up titled, "INNERPRIZE RAP." In his new song, Perico tackles ethereal production as he delivers braggadocious bars and provides motivation for the go-getters and the hustlers.

Check out the latest offering from G Perico below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Aye, tighten up your vision

Can't be out here slippin', tighten up your Crippin'

California real estate startin' at a million

California prisons got us trapped in the system