G Perico & Vanderslice Link Up On "Barry White Sh*t"

We could all use some music right about now, and luckily we've got Vanderslice and G Perico to hold it down with a new banger called "Barry White Shit." The track is set to arrive as part of Vanderslice's upcoming album Trendsetter, which is slated for a March 27th release, provided it doesn't suffer from any unexpected delays. Insofar as the musicality, Vanderslice loads up on the synthesizers and concocts a vintage-sounding arrangement, the likes of which might have soundtracked horror movies in the late seventies.

Lyrically, Perico wastes little time in laying down the law, taking to the digital organs with pure west coast flavor. "I change my number every week," raps the Roc Nation signee. "Make sure my gun ready every time I hit the street / Make sure the money get around sand everybody getting some, if n***as do sucker shit stay far away from em'." Wise words delivered with authority, a testament to Perico's credibility in the game.

As for Vanderslice's own Trendsetter, he recently opened up about the project to HHNM. "[I had] like 20 or 30 loops at my disposal, all gutter, all in the same vein," he explained, citing the catalyst for his decision to make an album. "Barry White Shit’ was a blessing, we were fortunate to catch G Perico right before he took flight." Check it out now, and look for that new album to hit on March 27th.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I change my number every week

Make sure my gun ready every time I hit the street

Make sure the money get around sand everybody getting some

If n***as do sucker shit stay far away from em