G Body Releases Sleek New Banger "Real Toronto"

Aron A.
November 30, 2020 20:56
Real Toronto
G Body

Toronto's G Body keeps going up with each release. Check out "Real Toronto."


There's a new cat that's ready to blow up out of the 6ix by the name of G Body. The release of Project Cat solidified his status as one of the coldest new Canadians to touch a mic but with nods from people like OVO 40, who is frequently spotted in G Body's Instagram comments, things are shaping up to be huge in the coming year.

After a slew of bangers that have flooded the streets this year, he comes through with one of his final offerings of the year titled, "Real Toronto." The rapper's latest record tackles an eerie production as his gravelly voice details the harrowing realities that he had to face at a young age and the trials and tribulations that he overcame.

Quotable Lyrics
Sorry mama, I don't go to school, I'm on my grizzy
I'm 'bout it, you should know, came from hustlin' on the coast
Known for punchin' n***as out and always dishin' out the most
He a second-generation, supplier of the coke
Go by Body, he breathe fire, yeah, he always bring the smoke

