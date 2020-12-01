G Body Releases Sleek New Banger "Real Toronto"

There's a new cat that's ready to blow up out of the 6ix by the name of G Body. The release of Project Cat solidified his status as one of the coldest new Canadians to touch a mic but with nods from people like OVO 40, who is frequently spotted in G Body's Instagram comments, things are shaping up to be huge in the coming year.

After a slew of bangers that have flooded the streets this year, he comes through with one of his final offerings of the year titled, "Real Toronto." The rapper's latest record tackles an eerie production as his gravelly voice details the harrowing realities that he had to face at a young age and the trials and tribulations that he overcame.

Quotable Lyrics

Sorry mama, I don't go to school, I'm on my grizzy

I'm 'bout it, you should know, came from hustlin' on the coast

Known for punchin' n***as out and always dishin' out the most

He a second-generation, supplier of the coke

Go by Body, he breathe fire, yeah, he always bring the smoke