Last night was huge for UFC heavyweight Cyril Gane as he came through and defeated Derrick Lewis to win the interim title. Gane has been rising through the ranks of the UFC as of late and his win against Lewis means he remains undefeated in his MMA career. From start to finish, Gane dominated Lewis and it came as a big surprise to UFC fans. Gane eventually ended Lewis in the third round, and it was a massive victory that had the crowd on its feet.

The winner of this match is supposed to get a shot at fighting Francis Ngannou for the Heavyweight title. Originally, fans thought a Lewis and Ngannou rematch was a given, although now, the plans have changed as Gane is clearly the better challenger.

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Ngannou took notice of Gane's skills last night and decided to take to Twitter where he challenged the French fighter in a playful way. "Impressive performance from Gane! He's now a legit contender. See you soon boy. When you know you know," Ngannou wrote.

With a depleted UFC 265 card, Gane and Lewis were able to carry the evening, and in the end, a new star was born. If Ngannou and Gane come through with a classic title fight, then we can officially say the heavyweight division is in good hands.