Francis And The Lights Reunites Kanye West & Bon Iver On "Take Me To The Light"

Today marks the arrival of a new collaboration between Francis And The Lights, Kanye West, and Bon Iver, titled "Take Me To The Light." As Complex points out, the track may very well have been prematurely uploaded by TuneCore, as it has officially hit all streaming services as of this moment. The track itself wastes little time in revealing its lovely nature, with Vernon and Francis handling melodic responsibilities over lush 80s inspired synthesizers. Shades of peak Phil Collins shine through in Francis' performance, and before long, Yeezy is bouncing along with his own vocal contributions.

Musically, the song proceeds to unfold across its four-plus minute runtime, adding new elements at every turn. Around the halfway time, an innocent synth joins the fray, mirroring Ye's self-professed "gentle mental." There's much to enjoy here, and we can only hope the track sticks around for the foreseeable future. Clearly, all three vocalists are musically gifted, and "Take Me To The Light" feels like the natural sum of its parts. Would you like to see Yeezy head a little further down this sonic rabbit hole?

Quotable Lyrics

We know there are stars above us

Like we know we're alive

And though times are changing

And we can see the yellow sign