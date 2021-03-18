Shawn Bradley was a popular player during his time in the NBA as his stature was one that very few players shared. At 7-foot-6, Bradley was one of the tallest players to ever make it to the NBA, and his time with the Dallas Mavericks led to a lot of highlights and plenty of blocks. Unfortunately, Bradley is going through a difficult time as he was paralyzed while riding his bike near his home back in January. The incident took place after being struck by a car.

The Mavericks issued a statement on behalf of Bradley's family which detailed what he's going through and how he is managing this new reality.

“With his wife Carrie at his side around the clock, and supported by an amazing team of rehabilitation specialists and family, Bradley is in good spirits,” the statement said. “He plans to use his accident as a platform to bring greater public awareness to the importance of bicycle safety.”

“His very strong sense of faith is being tested as he participates in grueling physical therapy and learns how to cope with the challenges of paraplegia,” the statement continued. “Doctors have advised him that his road to recovery will be both long and arduous, perhaps an even more difficult physical challenge than playing professional basketball.”

This is an extremely hard time for everyone involved, and our prayers go out to Bradley and his family. We wish him the best of luck with his recovery.

Ronald Martinez /Allsport/Getty