Foolio Shares His New Project "Confidential Thoughts"

Aron A.
December 04, 2021 16:17
Confidential Thoughts
Foolio

Foolio shares his latest project, "Confidential Thoughts."


It's been a particularly busy year for Foolio. The rapper has dished out plenty of new heat in the past few months in anticipation of his next studio album. On Friday, he delivered Confidential Thoughts in its entirety. The project includes 12 songs in total with appearances from SpotemGottem, BlueFace, and Hotboii. It marks his first body of work since 2020's Love Me Like I'm Dead.

The new project from Foolio marks a new era for hm, one where he's pledged to refrain from dissing his dead enemies. "After my tape drop on the 3rd I’m done dissing dead opps and shit …that shit childish I’m leaving all that in the past," the rapper wrote on Twitter.

Check out Foolio's latest tape below and sound of with your thoughts in the comments. 

