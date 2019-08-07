Flying Lotus Shares Tribute To Ras G On New Song "Black Heaven"

Hip-hop is still mourning the loss of Ras G, an influential producer in Los Angeles who passed away last week. He served as the co-founder of Bah Records and was also closely associated with Flying Lotus' Brainfeeder imprint. FlyLo was among the first to take to Twitter to announce the unfortunate news. "Ras_G has left the planet, far beyond the galaxy. Show us the way to the cosmos my friend. I will love you forever. Thank you for your time on earth," he wrote.

Flying Lotus joined Gilles Peterson over the weekend who paid homage to the producer and debuted a new song titled, "Black Heaven." Before the song dropped, he explained that the song was actually created with the late Ras G on the last time they linked up. FlyLo explained that he met with Ras G because he wanted his guidance on an upcoming movie he was working on. The two sat down and ended up bouncing ideas off of each other and that's when they created "Black Heaven."

Check out the song below.