Flo Milli Gets Animated On "Back Pack (Flora The Explorer)"

Flo Milli's on her way to the top. The rapper recently declared herself the "Princess Of Rap" which sparked a bit of a debate but she's evidently putting in the work to back that as much as she can. The release of 2020's Ho, why is you here? propelled her towards mainstream consciousness while singles like "Beef FloMix" and "In The Party" racked up millions of views on YouTube.

Last month, the singer slid through with the visuals for her latest single, "Roaring 20s," an appropriate title for the times. She's now followed it up with an homage to Dora The Explorer with her new loose release, "Back Pack (Flora The Explorer)." Sampling the show's theme music, she unleashes her bubbly flow over poppy keys that she contrasts with the real reason she has a back pack.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Red beam on the dog, when I aim I don't miss

Don't open your lip, 'cause I might just reach in my (back pack)

I snowed out my wrist, I got some new drip

Plenty racks in my new Gucci (back pack)