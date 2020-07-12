Flo Milli Drops Off New Single "Heat"

If you haven't gotten on to Flo Milli by now, you better start immediately. The Mobile, Alabama native has steadily been taking over the Internet with loose singles but now, she's ready to make her formal introduction. Following last month's "Like That Bitch," she's back with her new single, "Weak" off of her forthcoming project Ho, Why Is You Here? due out later this month.

"This project is introducing a revamped newer me. A newer version of myself that I’m still discovering. This phase of me comes with an ego and an attitude. This is setting the tone for what I have to come in the future, I want everyone to feel the energy I’m coming with," she said in a statement about the project.

Peep her new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Tryna claim me, I can't blame 'em

That's why I just keep my distance

If I ever lose my interest

Cut 'em off, he in his feelings