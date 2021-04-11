Flex The Antihero Shares New Single "Brighter"

Toronto's Flex The Antihero has a way of tugging at your heartstrings with raw emotion and honesty. And at a time with so much pain and anxiety in the world, there isn't a better time for him to emerge with new music. The rapper returned with his latest release "Brighter." Hailing production from Arch Valenz & PHAZE, he simultaneously flexes his lyrical muscle with self-reflection and vulnerability over the melancholic beat.

"A song that I was in no shape to promote prior, but seems to resonate more lyrically with the current state we are in," he said on an Instagram post.

Flex The Antihero is preparing to release a five-song EP before dropping a full-length. Check the single "Better" below and sound of in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Dead inside but alive

The feelin' killin' my soul

Some demon found a good reason to make me into a home