Fivio Foreign Spins The Block On "Drive By"

Fivio Foreign is easily one of the most exciting new artists to burst into the mainstream. The rapper's made major strides with songs like "Wetty" and "Big Drip" that have gained a ton of traction on the streets before the lockdown commenced, of course. On Friday, he released his major label debut, 800 B.C. along with a video for one of the many highlights off of the projects.

"Drive By" serves as the opening track on Fivio's latest project. The production carries less intensity than previous singles but it serves as a reflection of the change in Fivio's life since his career began taking off. He makes subtle flexes like, "gainin' weight, I need a large" and vows to make sure those are riding for him are also eating off of his success.

Make sure to check out 800 B.C. and read our recent article with Fivio Foreign here.

Quotable Lyrics

Two shots for the wicked

Aye, pull up, silence, crickets

This my crib, you evicted

Smell good, sniff it

I'mma take all of your bitches

I'mma take all of your bitches