Fivio Foreign Is Holiday-Ready On "Baddie On My Wish List"

The holidays are just around the corner and it seems like the holiday music is officially inescapable. It's pretty much everywhere and for some reason, it's like the same five songs on rotation. Thankfully, Apple Music tapped a slew of artists for exclusive holiday singles. Giveon dropped off "O Christmas Tree" but we got Fivio Foreign turning a classic holiday record into a certified drill anthem for the festive season.

Fivi is back with his new single, "Baddie On My Wish List" and it's everything you could probably want from a Christmas record in 2020. The rapper flips "First Day Of Christmas" with an aggressive flow as he details exactly what he wants to see under the Christmas tree on December 25th.

Peep the latest offering from Fivio below.

Quotable Lyrics

On the first day of Christmas

I put a baddie on my wish list

No mistletoe, she wanted some kisses

She got a shape and her walk vicious

I took a Percocet and got addicted

I'm off the drugs, lifted

I fell in love with all of my bitches

