Fekky Enlists Nafe Smallz & More For "4Life"

Fekky has been a glowing figure in the UK scene over the years. With elements of grime and rap meshing together on his records, he's continued to showcase his street sensibilities while being able to expand his sound into a variety of genres. This week, he returned with his latest project, 4Life which dabbles deeper into the UK drill scene. The rapper's new project in 20 songs in length with appearances from heavy-hitters such as Nafe Smallz, LD, Ambush, Remtrex and more.

Peep the tracklist below.