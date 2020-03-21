mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fekky Enlists Nafe Smallz & More For "4Life"

Aron A.
March 21, 2020 17:02
4Life
Fekky

Fekky is back in action with his energetic new project "4Life."


Fekky has been a glowing figure in the UK scene over the years. With elements of grime and rap meshing together on his records, he's continued to showcase his street sensibilities while being able to expand his sound into a variety of genres. This week, he returned with his latest project, 4Life which dabbles deeper into the UK drill scene. The rapper's new project in 20 songs in length with appearances from heavy-hitters such as Nafe Smallz, LD, Ambush, Remtrex and more. 

Peep the tracklist below.

  1. Intro (Energy)
  2. What Else
  3. Hop Dat Fence
  4. Woke Up Like This
  5. Trenches
  6. Cut The Cake
  7. Juice
  8. Attitude
  9. Look At Me Now
  10. They Don’t Wanna
  11. I Don’t Care
  12. Make It Hot
  13. All The Smoke
  14. Coca
  15. Sleeping With A Stranger
  16. Lil Brudda
  17. No Apologies
  18. 4life
  19. Midnight In Phuket
  20. Fake Love
