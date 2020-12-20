mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

EST Gee Drops His New Mixtape "I Still Don't Feel Nun"

Aron A.
December 20, 2020 12:48
273 Views
00
0
CoverCover
CoverCover

I Still Don't Feel Nun
EST Gee

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

With help from Kevin Gates, Moneybagg Yo, Jack Harlow and more, the Louisville rapper returns with his new project, "I Still Don't Feel Nun."


Louisville's EST Gee is ready to blow. Over the past year, he's steadily been killing every song he's touched and every project he put out. However, it's the help of a fellow Louisville native that put an even bigger spotlight on his name this past week. Jack Harlow's "Route 66" off of his debut album includes a verse from EST Gee who he's previously worked alongside on "Rotten."

Now, Harlow's returned the favor on EST Gee's new project, I Still Don't Feel Nun. Stacked with 16 songs in total, Gee enlists a slew of collaborators to bring his new project to life such as Kevin Gates, YFN Lucci, Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, and more.

Check out EST Gee's brand new project, I Still Don't Feel Nun below. Sound off in the comments with your favorite song off of the project. 

es
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES EST Gee Drops His New Mixtape "I Still Don't Feel Nun"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject