EST Gee Drops His New Mixtape "I Still Don't Feel Nun"

Louisville's EST Gee is ready to blow. Over the past year, he's steadily been killing every song he's touched and every project he put out. However, it's the help of a fellow Louisville native that put an even bigger spotlight on his name this past week. Jack Harlow's "Route 66" off of his debut album includes a verse from EST Gee who he's previously worked alongside on "Rotten."

Now, Harlow's returned the favor on EST Gee's new project, I Still Don't Feel Nun. Stacked with 16 songs in total, Gee enlists a slew of collaborators to bring his new project to life such as Kevin Gates, YFN Lucci, Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, and more.

Check out EST Gee's brand new project, I Still Don't Feel Nun below. Sound off in the comments with your favorite song off of the project.