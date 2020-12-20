mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

EST Gee & Kevin Gates Cook Up On "Water Zips"

Aron A.
December 20, 2020 13:00
EST Gee and Kevin Gates team up for a highlight off of "I Still Don't Feel Nun."


It's been a good week for Louisville. Jack Harlow dropped off his debut album, That's What They All Say which included a stand-out performance from EST Gee. Now, the pair have collaborated on a few occasions but "Route 66" was a major look for Gee who, a week later, dropped off his latest project, I Still Don't Feel Nun.

With Gee's new project dropping on Friday, he not only had Harlow on the project but a slew of other heavy hitters in the rap game. Kevin Gates assists Gee on one of the highlights of the project, "Water Zips." The pair deliver a muddy banger for the streets that highlight the risks and rewards of the streets.

Check out EST Gee and Kevin Gates new collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics
Re-rock in my kitchen, doin' re-cook
Cassandra posted bond for my lil' brother, he got re-booked
A hundred bricks of tan in minivans, I got the streets shook

