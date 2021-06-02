ENNY Gets Summer Ready On "I Want"

From the UK and beyond, Enny has been a shining light of talent. The artist lit up summer 2020 with the release of "Peng Black Girls" which later received a remix with Jorja Smith. Each single continues to showcase her unmatched talents including her latest offering, "I Want." The breezy electronic influence seeps into the percussion for a potential summer 2021 anthem.

"This tune is deffo a significant song in my musical journey as it was the first song that Paya and I made together," Enny said in a statement. "We had no expectation, just vibes, London and some wavy weather. I hope this tune paints more of a picture into the world I’m coming from and the story of the EP. This is one to bubble to and motivate you to get up and get what you want!!"

Quotable Lyrics

Buy me a Benz, look I'm buy you a Bimma

Posted in Jamaica, Beenie Man Zim Zimma

A Honda Accord, who's got the keys to the Porsche?

False, he's got some keys to a Ford