Enes Kanter was one of the latest additions to the Boston Celtics who are trying to retool after Kyrie Irving and Al Horford left in the offseason. Kanter has been known as a big man who can serve up double-doubles on the regular but tends to get caught slacking on the defensive side of the ball. Kanter's poor defense was on full display recently when he got to play some 1-on-1 basketball against 2018's Miss California winner, Kelley Johnson. It seems like a bit of a mismatch but as you can imagine, Kanter didn't really try to stop her. Instead, he purposely missed a block and Johnson was able to make an incredible three-pointer.

Afterward, Johnson took to Twitter where she roasted Kanter for his defense, even chastising him for the stereotype that he's not a very good defender. Fortunately, Kanter took it all in stride and praised Johnson for her ability to troll.

Kanter will certainly have to play much better against his opponents if he wants to avoid incessant ridicule this season. The Celtics are going to be depending on him and they can't afford any lackluster play.

It's a good thing they won't have to play against Miss California this year.