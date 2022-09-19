If you pay attention to high school basketball rankings, then you certainly know who Emoni Bates is. Back in 2021, he was ranked as the fifth best high school player in the United States, and it got him recruited to the Memphis Tigers. In the end, Bates didn't like his playing time and it led to him being transferred to Eastern Michigan University.

Unfortunately, Bates is facing some legal problems right now as he is currently in custody in Washtenaw County. According to TMZ, Bates is facing charges of "carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a firearm." As the story goes, Bates ran through a stop sign and when he was pulled over by police, they found the alleged firearm. The arrest took place in Superior Township, Michigan at around 11:20 PM on Sunday night.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Bates' attorney is claiming that the gun did not belong to the basketball star, saying "Reserve judgment on this ... There's way more to the story. He borrowed someone's car, was pulled over and a gun was located in the car."

This is going to be a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates.

