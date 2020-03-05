Elizabeth Warren is out of the presidential campaign to become the Democratic nominee, CNN reports. The most recent round of votes in the Democratic primaries was the final straw, as well as the fact that both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have received far more support than she has. In a message passed along from her campaign manager, she told her campaign staff that she didn't want to their finish to undermine what they've accomplished since entering the race.



Scott Eisen/Getty Images

"I wanted you all to hear it first, and I wanted you to hear it straight from me: Today, I'm suspending our campaign for president," she said. "I know that when we set out, this was not the call you ever wanted to hear. It is not the call I ever wanted to make. But I refuse to let disappointment blind me -- or you -- to what we've accomplished. We didn't reach our goal, but what we have done together -- what you have done -- has made a lasting difference. It's not the scale of the difference we wanted to make, but it matters -- and the changes will have ripples for years to come."

Of course, it didn't take Trump to chime in on another democratic candidate dropping out and referring to Warren as "Pochahontas" once again. Check the tweet below.