Eli Fross Shares New Single "Laced"

Aron A.
July 21, 2021 19:45
Eli Fross shares his new single, "Laced."


Brooklyn is still carrying the flag strong for the drill scene. Though it blew up into mainstream consciousness in the past year, the underground artists that are bubbling from Brooklyn and beyond are delivering some of the rawest rap music out right now. Among those is Winners Circle Entertainment artist Eli Fross whose 2020 album Cesar put his name on the map.

Today, the rapper came through with his first single of the year titled, "Laced," and what a statement he made. Taking on the sinister production of Great John, Fross offers menacing bars with braggadocious flexes over the course of two minutes. "Ride around town with the bid body double R, shooters turn into a tank/ 'Cause I got the power, and I'm unstoppable, aye," he raps on the track.

Hopefully, the latest single from Eli Fross is a sign that he's preparing to drops his follow-up to Cesar soon.

Quotable Lyrics
He want the work, then we stretch him
Ride with two dogs on my side like the number eleven, you will get added to heaven
Talking real tough out your mouth, then we using subtraction
Multiple shots coming at him

