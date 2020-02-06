mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Eazy E Detailed A Day In Compton On "Eazy Duz It"

Aron A.
February 06, 2020 17:20
Eazy Duz It
Eazy-E

Heading to Compton grounds for this week's #TBT.


Before the falling out of N.W.A., each member of the group delivered classic records that defined hip-hop, especially in the surge of gangsta rap. The criticism it received never actually addressed the root of the socio-economic and political problems happening at the time. That's why N.W.A was as important as they were. Eazy E's Eazy-Duz-It arrived a month after Straight Outta Compton and with MC Ren and Dr. Dre serving as the album's producers, Eazy delivered his own gangster rap classic.

The title track of Eazy-Duz-It encapsulates Eazy E's persona. He didn't give a single f*ck, as you could presume when he told the little girl, "Bitch, shut the fuck up and get the fuck outta here" before Dr. Dre hits him with a funky-ass bassline. Eazy-E gives a vivid portrayal of the world of NWA and Compton. The first verse has Eazy flexing his ascension from gangster to gangster rapper before the second verse details his day-to-day in the hood. 

Quotable Lyrics
Rollin' through the hood, cold shit tearin' shit up
Stick my head out the window and I said wassup
To the n***as on the corner cold bumpin' the box
But you know that's an alibi for slangin' the rocks
A dice game started so I said what the fuck
So I put my shit in park and had to try my luck
Hard to roll wit my bitch jocking 24-7
Rolled them muthafuckas, ate 'em up, hit 11

Eazy-E MC Ren Dr. Dre
