E-40 revealed that he is moving into the food industry with a new gourmet meats brand, Goon With The Spoon, on Monday. The brand currently offers a selection of sausages with burritos listed as an upcoming option.

"Fulfilled a lifelong dream today with the formal launch of my GOON WITH THE SPOON brand & inaugural sausage line! We’re in production and about to take over the food industry now," E-40 explained in a tweet, Monday. "Click the link below to order your #GoonWithTheSpoon sausages now."



Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

Hot beef sausages, mild beef sausages, Philly cheesesteak chicken sausages, teriyaki pineapple chicken sausages, and a bundle pack of all four are the only products currently available.

As for what's planned down the road for E-40's new brand, the website explains that he has several ideas: "E-40 never stops creating, both in the studio and in the kitchen, making him a true artist and entrepreneur. Beyond releasing products under 'Goon With The Spoon,' E-40 also has aspirations to create cookbooks, develop cooking shows and open restaurants to expand his culinary brand. In the coming months, he also plans to launch burritos, skewers, ice cream and pre-packaged meals under the “Goon With The Spoon” umbrella."

