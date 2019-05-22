Paul Pierce has been a living and breathing walking L as of late thanks to his ridiculous sports takes that have gotten him into a heap of trouble with the goons of the internet. It all started when Pierce tried to claim he was a better player than Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. Even Pierce's colleagues at ESPN were quick to dunk on his opinion, although he stood firm with his position. Pierce also caught heat - no pun intended - for saying the Milwaukee Bucks were finished after losing Game 1 to the Boston Celtics in the second round.

TMZ recently caught up with Wade where they asked him about Pierce's comments and what he thought about it all. As it turns out, Wade isn't too worried about what Pierce had to say, explaining that he has a ton of respect for "The Truth."

"I'm a high road kind of person I won't put another black man down," Wade said diplomatically. "He's an amazing player. I have a lot of respect for him. I'm gonna clap when he goes in the Hall of Fame."

While Wade is taking the high road, we're sure Pierce wouldn't extend that same courtesy to Wade. He clearly wasn't very courteous around Michelle Beadle a few weeks ago.