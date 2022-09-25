Dwight Howard, who recently appeared at a tryout for the WWE, says that he's serious about making the transition to professional wrestling. Howard discussed his future after the NBA during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

“Whatever opportunity is best,” Howard told the outlet when asked how he'd respond to being offered a bigger contract in wrestling than the NBA.

When asked whether he's serious about the pivot, he added, “Of course. No doubt.”



Howard is still currently a free agent after spending last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Howard's comments come after Triple H, who now works as the WWE’s Chief Content Officer, spoke about the 18-year NBA veteran's wrestling potential.

“The ball’s in his court,” Triple H told Sporting News. “It’s a funny thing, Dwight, in the conversations we had was like, ‘You know, I really want to do this. I’m serious, I really want to do this.’ We hear that a lot, and there’s a difference between saying, ‘I want to do this,’ and putting in the grind and doing the work to get there.”

He continued: “[He] came by our tryouts in Nashville, was incredibly entertaining. Jumping in promos by himself and then with others, incredibly entertaining. Really driven to want to do this, it’s just a matter for him, he’s got a lot of things going on, right? So when he says,’ Hey I want to give this a shot,’ he’s got my phone number. All he’s gotta do is call me, and we’ll see what can happen. And if he’s willing to put in the grind and the drive that guys like Logan Paul, and Bad Bunny and Tyson Fury are willing to put in, then let’s go.”

Check out a clip of Dwight Howard's appearance at the WWE tryout below, as well as Triple H's recent comments on the NBA star.

