Dwight Howard's career resurgence with the Los Angeles Lakers has been fun to watch, and there is no doubt that he has become one of the more entertaining characters in the entire league. Every now and then, Howard reveals something about himself that seems to fascinate fans, and one of those things just so happens to be how much he loves snakes and other reptiles.

At one time in his life, Howard had 50 snakes in his home, and it was quite the dynamic to have to deal with. While speaking to GQ, Howard noted that he actually loves snakes and he feels as though they have a negative reputation when they really don't deserve it. He did admit to being bitten by a couple of them, however, he is now better equipped at taking care of them.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

“People give snakes a bad rap," Howard said. "They’re very docile creatures, very silent and don’t do a lot of moving unless they’re outside their cages. I think they’re amazing. Reptiles can teach you a lot about how to be still.”

Not everyone would want to have this kind of living situation, especially as a high-level athlete. Regardless, Howard seems to be doing just fine with it, and you have to commend him for giving these creatures a nurturing home.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

