Earlier this week, it was revealed that Dwight Howard would be going back to the Los Angeles Lakers, for the third time. Howard signed with the Lakers early last decade when Kobe Bryant was on the team, and while he wasn't successful out in L.A., he decided the experience was good enough to come back in 2019. In his second stint with the Lakers, Howard had a huge career resurgence and even helped the team win a title.

Last year, Howard played for the Philadelphia 76ers and there is no denying that his experience with the Sixers was underwhelming in comparison. With this in mind, it shouldn't have come as a surprise that Howard would want to leave Philly for a chance at another title in Los Angeles.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

In a recent Instagram Live session, Howard was asked about his decision to come back to Los Angeles and why he ultimately chose to take that course of action. As Howard explains, the city of Los Angeles is simply too kind to him and that he always wanted to return.

“This is my home, I just went on vacation," Howard said. He also went on to note that he does not care about being a starter this year and that all he wants to do is win games.

The Lakers are expected to be a contender next season and with all of the veterans on the roster, you can't say this team lacks experience.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images