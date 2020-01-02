Dwight Howard has seen a bit of a career resurgence with the Los Angeles Lakers this season. Throughout his second stint in LA, Howard has proven himself to be the ultimate role player who is willing to do anything the team tells him. His defensive production has been solid and every single night, you can be sure that Howard will give you some entertaining play. On Wednesday night, the Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns and while Howard wasn't exactly spectacular, he was able to achieve a pretty cool milestone.

At one point, Howard earned his 1,000th steal. This means he is only the ninth player in NBA history to record 1,000 steals and 2,000 blocks, according to Justin Kubatko. This is an impressive accomplishment that proves just how effective Howard has been throughout his career.

While Howard isn't the offensive juggernaut he once was, there is no denying what he has been able to do for the Lakers this season. The team sits atop the Western Conference standings with a record of 27-7 and Howard has been a big part of that. He may not be putting up numbers like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but he's certainly helping the team on a nightly basis. At this point in his career, that's all you can ask from him.