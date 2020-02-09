Nostalgia is a powerful thing. It can dictate how one feels about everything from art to weather. It can revive brands long thought deceased, stirring fond memories and unexpected associations. After years of waiting, of praying, the day has finally come. Dunkaroos, arguably the greatest marsupial-themed snack food in modern history, is finally coming back. The news was announced earlier this week much to the delight of nineties children everywhere.

While the snack was previously available in Canada, General Mills CEO Jeff Caswell revealed that Dunkaroos is coming to the United States with a vengeance. "For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade," he explained, in a press release shared by Complex. "We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help '90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood."

Rest assured that plenty of 90s-bred parents will feel torn about the dilemma of stacking their pantries with Dunkaroos. On one hand, sugary treats. On the other, blissful nostalgia. At least it will once again be their choice to make. Look for Dunkaroos to hop back onto shelves this summer. Does this one pull at your heartstrings?