DreamDoll Tackles Jay-Z & Foxy Brown's Iconic Collab For New Freestyle

Aron A.
April 18, 2021 16:39
Collection Freestyle
DreamDoll

DreamDoll puts her spin on Jay-Z & Foxy Brown's "Reasonable Doubt" collaboration.


DreamDoll is coming for necks this year. The rapper has been dishing out freestyles, making solid guest appearances and collaborating with artists like Fivio Foreign, G4 Boyz, and more. A few weeks ago, she teamed up with CJ for a cut off of the Loyalty Over Royalty deluxe album before taking on his hit record, "Whoopty" for her own freestyle.

The latest record DreamDoll tackled is Jay-Z and Foxy Brown's iconic collaboration from Reasonable Doubt, "Ain't No N***a." The rapper flexes her storytelling abilities as she lists off a slew of men from her neighborhood -- from a snitch named Raymond to a bald-headed individual named TJ -- and airs out their business.

Check the latest offering from DreamDoll below. How did she do? Sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
N***a look dirty, I ain't give him no play
Gotta dub him every morning just to start off my day
Remind me of this n***a Barrie, he be doin' too much
(He do got a few bitches) but a few is enough 

DreamDoll
DreamDoll
