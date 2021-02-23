mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Drakeo The Ruler Pays Homage To Ketchy The Great On New Song

Aron A.
February 22, 2021 20:38
Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Long Live The Greatest
Drakeo The Ruler

Drakeo The Ruler releases his new single, "Long Live The Greatest" in honor of Ketchy The Great.


The rap game was struck with tragic news last week when it was revealed rising West Coast rapper Ketchy The Great had died. A member of L.A.'s Stinc Team, Ketchy was coming up in the game and with Drakeo's recent release last year, things were shaping up to be huge for the Stinc Team as a whole. "LONG LIVE KETCHY THE GREAT IMA TURN UP FOR YOU FOR YOU ALL YEAR," Drakeo captioned a tribute post last week.

Shortly after, he released a brand new single honoring his late friend called "Long Live The Greatest." The rapper reflects on their relationship and his love for Ketchy over soulful yet hollow production. "Silly n***as better not play with your name," raps Drakeo on the song.

Peep the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Thinkin' 'bout droppin' some change but I ain't
Twitter thugs, they just bang for the fame
You gon' help me put his brains in his lap
I'm thinkin' 'bout makin' some change but I can't

