Drakeo The Ruler Pays Homage To Ketchy The Great On New Song

The rap game was struck with tragic news last week when it was revealed rising West Coast rapper Ketchy The Great had died. A member of L.A.'s Stinc Team, Ketchy was coming up in the game and with Drakeo's recent release last year, things were shaping up to be huge for the Stinc Team as a whole. "LONG LIVE KETCHY THE GREAT IMA TURN UP FOR YOU FOR YOU ALL YEAR," Drakeo captioned a tribute post last week.

Shortly after, he released a brand new single honoring his late friend called "Long Live The Greatest." The rapper reflects on their relationship and his love for Ketchy over soulful yet hollow production. "Silly n***as better not play with your name," raps Drakeo on the song.

Peep the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Thinkin' 'bout droppin' some change but I ain't

Twitter thugs, they just bang for the fame

You gon' help me put his brains in his lap

I'm thinkin' 'bout makin' some change but I can't