Drakeo The Ruler & PettyPetty Connect On "Out Of Character" EP

Drakeo The Ruler has been moving with full force since his release from prison in late 2020. The rapper emerged and immediately released, We Know The Truth, along with a deluxe edition, then re-recorded Thank You For Using GTL for Because Yall Asked. In between the influx of projects, he's also continued to flood the streets with loose singles and collaborations.

As he continues his hot streak, he teamed up with PettyPetty for a new collaborative project called, Out Of Character. Petty and Drakeo's chemistry is infectious over the six-track EP which includes appearances from Ralfy The Plug, 1TakeJay, Billie Boy Brody, and GoodFinesse. Production on the project comes from Mike Almighty, Fads, JoseTheGreat, and more.

Check out Drakeo The Ruler and PettyPetty's new project below.