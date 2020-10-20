As fans anticipate the release of Certified Lover Boy that one would hope arrives this Friday, a day before his 34th birthday, the rapper has seemingly kept busy throughout quarantine and into the summer with other ventures. The OVO brand has only expanded further, unveiling a new collaboration with BAPE and a new store in Los Angeles.

Drizzy's also continued to be in his bag with television. Though Euphoria was a smash on HBO, season 2 is set to make its return next year after COVID-19 put productions on hold. In the meanwhile, they'll be dropping a two-episode special this December, as confirmed by Drake and Zendaya. The rapper hit the 'Gram last night, revealing HBO's Euphoria would be making its debut around the holiday season. "@euphoria two special episodes first one on Dec 6th," Drake captioned the post.

Sources close to Variety confirmed that both episodes were filmed under COVID-19 guidelines. The holiday-themed episode, titled "Trouble Don’t Last Always," follows Zendaya's character Rue relapsing after being left by Jules, played by Hunter Schafer, at the train station. The details surrounding the second episode have yet to be revealed.

Euphoria has received much acclaim since its 2019 debut, specifically for Zendaya. She took home an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama series as well as a People's Choice Award for Favorite Drama TV star.