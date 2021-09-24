Doug E. Fresh Returns With "This One's For Chuck Brown"

Doug E. Fresh is a legend in the game, and today he has come through with a new release -- This One’s for Chuck Brown: Doug E. Fresh Salutes The Godfather of Go-Go, -- which finds many of his classic tunes reimagined with an interesting twist. Throughout the project's nine-track duration, listeners are transported to the arena where Fresh actually performed the project, giving each song the additional rawness that live performance brings to the table.

Though the This One's For Chuck Brown doesn't feature much in the way of new music, Doug E's storied repertoire -- including singles like “Play This Only At Night,” “I’m Gettin’ Ready,” and “Come Again" are given an updated facelift honoring the late Brown's go-go innovations. There's also a feature from the late Biz Markie, whose presence is most welcome on "The Show." Overall, it's an enjoyable listening experience for fans of Fresh and Chuck Brown alike, and a fitting tribute to the latter's contributions to the genre of go-go.

