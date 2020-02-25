Doomtree Are Back At It Again "Five Alive"

With a reference to everyone's favorite childhood citrus juice, Minneapolis collective Doomtree has returned in their glory with their brand new single, "Five Alive." The crew gets together for this powerful in-your-face heater with production handled by Lazerbeak and Paper Tiger. POS, Sims, Mike Mictlan, Dessa, and Cecil Otter link up once again bringing their lyrical prowess to their forefront with the spirit of punk rushing through the track.

This song marks one of their first releases as a collective since 2016's "Spill Me Up." The crew released their last project, All Hands five years ago. Hopefully, "Five Alive" is a indication that Doomtree has a new album in the pipeline in 2020.

Check out their new track below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I got both feet on the gas

Something to prove, nothing to lose

Extra room in the back

Little petty cash in the petticoat

So if the getaway’s gone, I’m still ready though

