Doley Barneys & 03 Greedo Put In Work On "A Week Straight"

03 Greedo might be locked up but his presence is still felt in the streets. He revealed that he had loads of music in the cut that he would release during his time behind bars, though he also had tons of guest verses and features that have been locked away in vaults. Today, Bronx's own Dolay Berney's released his new single, "A Week Straight" ft. 03 Greedo. Over smokey production, Barneys details the hustle that gives off the very feeling of New York's hustle and bustle while Greedo's harmonized vocals strike the anxiety of the streets.

Doley's new single is set to appear on his forthcoming project, The Lobby Tape (Side A), due out next month ft. Greedo as well as Maxo Kream. Keep your eyes peeled for that and check the track out below.