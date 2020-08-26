mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Doley Barneys & 03 Greedo Put In Work On "A Week Straight"

Aron A.
August 26, 2020 17:08
36 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

A Week Straight
Doley Bernays Feat. 03 Greedo

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Doley Bernays and 03 Greedo collide for a smooth new banger.


03 Greedo might be locked up but his presence is still felt in the streets. He revealed that he had loads of music in the cut that he would release during his time behind bars, though he also had tons of guest verses and features that have been locked away in vaults. Today, Bronx's own Dolay Berney's released his new single, "A Week Straight" ft. 03 Greedo. Over smokey production, Barneys details the hustle that gives off the very feeling of New York's hustle and bustle while Greedo's harmonized vocals strike the anxiety of the streets. 

Doley's new single is set to appear on his forthcoming project,  The Lobby Tape (Side A), due out next month ft. Greedo as well as Maxo Kream. Keep your eyes peeled for that and check the track out below. 

Doley Bernays
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  36
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Doley Bernays 03 Greedo
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Doley Barneys & 03 Greedo Put In Work On "A Week Straight"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject