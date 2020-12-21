DMX Tells A Haunting Story On "The Professional"

DMX is widely revered as one of the greatest rappers to ever do it, but one of his greatest attributes continues to go unsung in the broader spectrum of rap discourse: his immersive storytelling. And while there are plenty of prime examples to unpack -- including the "Damien" trilogy, the pinnacle of hip-hop horror -- one of his best arrived on his third studio album, And Then There Was X, which turns twenty-one years old today. "The Professional," the project's haunting third track, finds DMX penning a dark reflection of nocturnal side-hustle -- a hitman for hire, a role he renders with vivid and violent clarity.

"I could put a bomb in your car and watch it explode," he raps, rattling off his laundry list of maniacal methods. "Then make em call, tell em all they found was a piece of your clothes / and a small piece of your nose and a bone from your arm / which they really couldn't tell apart, because of the bomb." A gruesome scene, but one delivered with a cold detachment, emphasizing the title's promised professionalism. While it never quite took off the way some of X's more iconic singles did, "The Professional" remains a fan-favorite to this day, a testament to DMX's stellar storytelling chops and his willingness to embrace the darkness.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I could be the one driving the school bus that yo' kids in

Except that, I don't like to involve, women and children

A ni*ga got feelings, I just put em aside

And when it's time for me to do my job, I just ride

I don't get much sleep my soul's tormented

I wish it was a lie but everything I said I meant it