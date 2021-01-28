mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dizzy Wright Delivers Smooth New Record "Sexy Lady"

Aron A.
January 27, 2021 20:56
Sexy Lady
Dizzy Wright

Dizzy Wright showcases his versatility with his latest single, "Sexy Lady."


Dizzy Wright is truly one of the most unpredictable rappers out right now. Though he's known as a fierce MC with a sharp pen, he's been dabbling outside of his comfort zone more and more lately and we definitely appreciate that. It's been even more apparent with his new weekly series called Still Movin. He's been dropping a new single every week and this week, things got a bit more groovy.

The rapper came through with a brand new record this week titled, "Sexy Lady." A smooth, funky bassline leads the way on this record as Dizzy Wright flexes his singing chops a bit more on this one. However, he doesn't stray from coming through with bars.

Check out the latest from Dizzy Wright below.

Quotable Lyrics 
I can't be hesitating
You should tell me 'bout your dreams and what you estimating
Ain't trying to gas you up but we can go to better places
By the same I'm talkin', you can tell that I'm infatuated

 

Dizzy Wright
