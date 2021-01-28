Dizzy Wright Delivers Smooth New Record "Sexy Lady"

Dizzy Wright is truly one of the most unpredictable rappers out right now. Though he's known as a fierce MC with a sharp pen, he's been dabbling outside of his comfort zone more and more lately and we definitely appreciate that. It's been even more apparent with his new weekly series called Still Movin. He's been dropping a new single every week and this week, things got a bit more groovy.

The rapper came through with a brand new record this week titled, "Sexy Lady." A smooth, funky bassline leads the way on this record as Dizzy Wright flexes his singing chops a bit more on this one. However, he doesn't stray from coming through with bars.

Check out the latest from Dizzy Wright below.

Quotable Lyrics

I can't be hesitating

You should tell me 'bout your dreams and what you estimating

Ain't trying to gas you up but we can go to better places

By the same I'm talkin', you can tell that I'm infatuated