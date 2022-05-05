Just a couple of nights ago, Gary Payton II of the Golden State Warriors had his elbow fractured at the hands of Dillon Brooks. During Game 2 of the series between the Grizzlies and the Warriors, Payton had himself a wide open layup, however, Brooks came in and took a swipe at Payton which led to a pretty hard collision between Payton and the hardcourt.

As you can see in the clip below, the play was quite violent, and a lot of people took exception to what happened. They felt as though Brooks was being very reckless, including Warriors head coach Steve Kerr who noted that the play was dirty and that Brooks even broke the unwritten basketball code.

Over the past couple of days, the NBA has been trying to figure out what their next course of action should be in terms of Brooks' actions. As you can see in the statement down below, the NBA has announced that Brooks will have to miss one game for his play on Payton. This means that Brooks will not be in attendance tonight as the Grizzlies take on the Warriors in Game 3 of their series.

This could be a make or break decision for this series as the Grizzlies will need all the help they can get as they take on the veteran Warriors.