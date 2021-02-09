Digga D & AJ Tracey Team Up On "Bringing It Back"

AJ Tracey has never limited himself over the course of his career. The rapper's roots are in grime but he's shown his versatility as an artist. Secure The Bag! 2 felt like a throwback of sorts to his career beginnings, especially as the UK sound shifts towards drill.

This weekend, Digga D returned with a brand new banger alongside AJ Tracey that allows both MCs to showcase their bars. The pair team up on "Bringing It Back" where they tackle drill-esque production with grimey flow. The song was dropped with a set of visuals that showcase AJ Tracey in a clash setting and Digga in the studio before linking up in the lab.

Check out the latest from the two artists below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

If she ain't new, then she can't get a throwback

I don't follow back chicks, and they know that

I came through with 21 thugs in black and they let the ting "glee", like Kodak

