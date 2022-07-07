For the last few days now, it has been rumored that Devin Booker would become the cover athlete for NBA 2K23. Of course, we already reported that Michael Jordan would be on the cover of the Championship Edition, as well as the appropriately titled Michael Jordan Edition. Unfortunately, the Booker rumors came with a whole lot of hate, as many fans felt like Booker's inclusion on the cover was undeserved.

Well, today, Booker's 2K cover was confirmed by the game developers themselves. As you can see in the tweet down below, the cover looks pretty damn good, even if you don't like the player. Booker's pose is pretty majestic, and the Suns' color scheme works perfectly with the overall background.

Following the news, Booker took to Twitter where he expressed his excitement over this brand new cover. It's clear that Booker is a huge fan of the series, and this moment is most definitely massive for him.

Booker got a bit carried away, however, as he tweeted "I heard this the hardest cover they done did..? :)" We're sure there are plenty of fans who disagree with that.

The game is now available for pre-order, and it will be released on September 9th. Let us know what you think of the cover, in the comments below.