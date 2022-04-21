Just a couple of nights ago, the Phoenix Suns found themselves in a bit of a bind as Devin Booker went down with a hamstring injury after scoring a whopping 31 points in the first half alone. As a result of his injury, the Suns were never the same team and ultimately fell to the Pelicans who were able to tie up the series.

Immediately following the game, Booker got an MRI on his hamstring where it was revealed that he had a strain on his right leg and that he would have to miss at least games 3 and 4. This was bad enough as it is, however, it seems like the news surrounding Booker has just gotten considerably worse.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Booker is now at risk of missing the next two to three weeks with his injury. Simply put, this means Booker will not be able to return in the first round of the playoffs. If the Suns want to make sure they beat the New Orleans Pelicans, then they are going to have to receive huge performances from the likes of both Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.

The Pelicans are a team looking to prove a lot of people wrong, and with Booker injured, they have a prime opportunity to do so. Of course, it is not going to be easy, but the path is there.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on Booker's condition.